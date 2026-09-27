Mumbai To Witness Hot And Humid October As Monsoon Retreats, Withdrawal Showers Expected For Next Few Days | AI

Mumbaikars need to brace for a hot and humid October as the southwest monsoon is retreating. "The withdrawal of monsoon over Mumbai is expected to be declared towards end of October first week. The region will witness withdrawal showers for the next couple of days, after that the temperature will gradually rise in October," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai Director Bikram Singh.

Withdrawal Showers Likely Before Heat Rise

As per IMD's data, the line of withdrawal of southwest monsoon passed through Rajasthan on Sunday. Although the IMD forecasts withdrawal showers over Mumbai and Maharashtra for the next couple of days, the metropolis has already started experiencing the heat.

On Sunday, the region witnessed partially cloudy skies. The Colaba weather station recorded maximum temperature of 33.2°C, which was 2.3°C above normal. While the minimum temperature was 27.2°C, which was 2.1°C above normal.

Light Rain Forecast For Next 48 Hours

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will remain partly cloudy with possibility of one or two spells of very light to light rain/ thundershower in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33°C and 27°C, respectively.

As per the BMC data, Mumbai has received 100.77% of its average annual rainfall, with the suburbs recording more downpour than the city area. As of September 26, island city has received 1908.17 mm rainfall, the eastern suburbs has received 2457.90 mm of rainfall and western suburbs has received 2306.02 mm rainfall.

Lake levels at 97%, Water cut continues

Although Mumbai has received sufficient rainfall and all seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the metropolis have overflown, the 10% water cut, which is in implementation from the summer, continues. The BMC has to ensure sufficient water is available for the city till August 2027, and so far so decision of water cut reversal is taken.

As of Sunday morning, the water levels at the seven reservoirs was at 97.14%, which is 2% less than last year.

Total capacity of seven lakes- 14.47 million litres

Usable water storage as of Sunday morning - 14.05 million litres

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