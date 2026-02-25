Mumbai To Vijaydurg Waterway To Launch On March 1, Nitesh Rane Calls It CM Fadnavis Dream Project |

Mumbai, Feb 25: The much anticipated Mumbai-Konkan waterway project will be launched on March 1, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane announced, calling it the dream project of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to the media, Rane said the first operational route will connect Mumbai to Vijaydurg, marking the beginning of an ambitious plan to expand coastal water transport across the state.

A Vision Revived

Rane said the idea was first initiated between 2014 and 2019, when Devendra Fadnavis held charge of the ports portfolio during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. According to the minister, groundwork had begun during that period, but the renewed mandate has given fresh momentum to the project.

Now that Fadnavis is serving his third term as Chief Minister, the government has accelerated efforts to strengthen water based transport infrastructure, Rane said. He added that increasing water transport capacity is a key focus area for the administration.

First Route And Future Plans

The initial route will link Mumbai with Vijaydurg along the Konkan coast. In addition, a Roll on Roll off service is expected to operate between Vijaydurg to Mumbai via Alibaug, improving ease of travel for both passengers and vehicles.

Rane said that in the coming phase, the network will expand to connect Ratnagiri, Raigad and other regions. The broader aim is to create a seamless coastal transport corridor that reduces travel time while offering an alternative to congested road routes.

Tourism And Jobs In Focus

The government believes the project will give a strong push to tourism in the Konkan belt, known for its beaches, forts and cultural heritage. Improved connectivity is also expected to open up new employment avenues in ferry operations, hospitality and allied sectors.

“This will help increase tourism and generate employment,” Rane said, expressing confidence that the waterway initiative will become a major economic driver for coastal Maharashtra.

