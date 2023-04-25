Mumbai: To take revenge, suspect framed actress Chrisann Pereira in drug case

Chrisann Pereira |

Mumbai: In a startling revelation, one of the suspects – arrested for allegedly framing actress Chrisann Pereira in a drug smuggling case – said that he hatched the plot to take revenge on Chrisann's mother. Anthony Paul, a Borivali resident, said that the actress' mother had hit him in public when tried to attack her dog as it was ferociously barking at him.

To avenge his 'insult', Paul along with one Rajesh Bhobate alias Ravi trapped Chrisann on the pretext of sending her to the UAE for overseas audition for a Hollywood web series. The duo hid drugs in a trophy and gave it to the actress, resulting in her arrest when she landed in Sharjah.

Know what the duo revealed

Paul was arrested on Monday, while Ravi, a resident of Sindhudurg district, was held on Tuesday. During the interrogation, the duo also revealed that they had played the same trick on one Clinton Roderick and sent him to Dubai with a cake laced with drugs, informed a crime branch official. Roderick was arrested at the Dubai airport.

On Tuesday, the duo was produced in the court and the crime branch sought their custody for probing several aspects of the case, including the source of drugs and whether they have committed the same offence with other people as well. Both of them were remanded into police custody till May 2.

Meanwhile, the crime branch said that it will ask the Centre and Indian Embassy in the UAE to interevene in the Chrisann's case as she was falsely implicated.

