Mumbai: To Spur Innovation, Research Park Comes Up At IIT-B, PM Narendra Modi Virtually Inaugurates Facility

Mumbai, February 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the research park at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), which will serve as a dedicated facility for collaboration between academia and the industry.

Located at the north end of the premier institute's Powai campus, the 14-storey building houses multiple conference and collaboration rooms, an auditorium, a creche and a food court. It will facilitate interaction between IIT-B researchers and the companies as well as start-ups working in the fields of information and communication technology, semiconductors, energy, chemical engineering and mechanical engineering.

"The research park will be organised into clusters; in core and emerging areas. Each of these clusters will comprise, in addition to anchor corporate partners, startups from the IIT-B ecosystem in related areas, and the institute's translational research labs and facilities," said IIT-B director Subhasis Choudhuri.

“The research park will be organised into clusters; in core and emerging areas. Each of these clusters will comprise, in addition to anchor corporate partners, startups from the IIT-B ecosystem in related areas, and the institute's translational research labs and facilities,” said IIT-B director Subhasis Choudhuri. This proximity between researchers, corporates, MSME and entrepreneurs will result in spontaneous and vibrant collaboration between all these participants of the innovation ecosystem, added Choudhuri.

The building has been constructed at a whopping Rs225 crore. Modi also laid the foundation stone of other facilities on campus, including academic blocks and hostels with a cumulative cost of over Rs1,120 crore.