Mumbai To Host ‘The Gulzar Walk – Rehguzar... The Pathway’ On August 16 To Mark Poet’s 92nd Birthday

Urdu Markaz will lead a free Urdu-Marathi Tehzeebi Walk through Mumbai Central, Nagpada and Madanpura ahead of Gulzar’s 92nd birthday celebrations | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: The Urdu Markaz Library and Research Centre will organise ‘The Gulzar Walk – Rehguzar... The Pathway’, a Urdu-Marathi Tehzeebi Walk, on August 16 to mark the 92nd birthday of noted poet, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar.

The walk, being held on the eve of Gulzar’s birthday on August 18, will begin at 5 pm from City Centre, near McDonald’s, opposite Central Depot and Sahil Hotel at Mumbai Central. Participants will proceed towards Ghalib Garden in Nagpada, passing through Madanpura, before concluding at the Urdu Markaz in Madanpura.

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The walk is expected to last around an hour. There is no registration fee. Those wishing to participate can register on WhatsApp at 9322695208.

Adv. Zubair Azmi, Director, Urdu Markaz Library and Research Centre, said the walk is part of the centre’s Urdu-Marathi Tehzeebi Walk initiative.

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