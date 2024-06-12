Mumbai To Host Pivotal Discussion On Maharashtra Right To Service Act; Check Details | Representative Image

Mumbai: In one of the most revolutionary laws brought by the government of Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Right To Service Act, 2015 can be seen as an example of demanding bureaucratic accountability. This Act provides that the citizens shall be provided services by the state government in a transparent, efficient and time bound manner. In order to ensure effective implementation of this act, the Maharashtra State Commission for Right to Services has also been established.

Citizens can get complete information regarding which services are available under this act by accessing either the mobile app ‘RTS Maharashtra’ or ‘Aaple Sarkar’ web portal. Citizens can even apply online for availing these services. In case of delay in providing the services or denial of the services without adequate justification, citizens can file first and second appeals with senior officers within the department and third and final appeals can be filed before the commission.

Currently, Maharashtra has around 520 notified services under the Right To Services Act. Most of these services have been integrated with the Aaple Sarkar portal of the state government while some services are still under the integration process. The act also has a provision to levy a fine of up to Rs. 5,000 on government employees for delay in providing a service to the citizen. The RTS commission is also pondering upon providing compensation to the victims of delay in service.

Talking about the Right To Services Act, Shailesh Gandhi, a former Central Information Commissioner, said, “Maharashtra’s Citizen Charter of 2006 was far more powerful than the RTS Act. Apart from citizens’ services, it also included complaints, transfers and postings which were to be implemented within 45 days. Expansion of services provided under the act and increase of penalty amount should be considered. The provision of designated officers able to file appeals can wear out most applicants as officials will attend hearings at government cost, whereas the applicant will have to do this at his own expense.”

Mumbai Happenings: Right To Services

Various commissioners of the Right To Service will engage in an enlightening discussion about the Maharashtra Right To Service Act, 2015 at the Mumbai Happenings organised by Mumbai First. The panel discussion will engage in talks about the journey of RTS and its further scope of changes.

Mumbai First, non-profit think tank dedicated to making Mumbai a better place to live, work, and do business, will organise the second session of the series Mumbai Happenings, which will focus on the critical Right to Public Services Act. Starting at 4.30 pm on Thursday at the Indian Merchants Chamber in Churchgate, the former chief commissioner of Maharashtra State Commission for Right to Services Manu Kumar Srivastav will provide perspectives on the act's impact across Maharashtra.

State commissioner for RTS, Konkan Revenue Division Baldev Singh will share his experiences and the progress achieved under his tenure while the State Commissioner for RTS, Pune Revenue Division Dilip Shinde will share insights into the Pune division's unique challenges and successes for understanding the broader application of the act.

“Mumbai First is committed to fostering informed conversations and promoting civic engagement. We believe that this session on the Right to Public Services Act 2015 will be an invaluable opportunity for policymakers, civil servants, and citizens alike to gain a deeper understanding of this pivotal legislation. This session will provide an in-depth discussion on the implementation, challenges, and future prospects of the Act, featuring insights from distinguished experts in the field,” said a spokesperson of Mumbai First.