Mumbai To Host Khyaal 50Above50, India’s Biggest Senior Citizens’ Festival Featuring Atul Khatri, Sudesh Bhosale & Rohini Hattangadi Among Others To Attend

Over 5,000 seniors from across India will gather at Mumbai’s Nesco Centre for the Khyaal 50Above50 Mega Event featuring music, laughter, and star performances | Representative Image

Mumbai: India's senior citizens are set to take center stage at a vibrant celebration of life after the age of 50 years on November 15 and 16 at Nesco Exhibition Centre. Khyaal 50Above50 Mega Event will feature a star-studded lineup featuring Sudesh Bhosale, Taufiq Qureshi, and Atul Khatri; over 5,000 seniors and their families from across India to participate in games, competitions, and exhibitions.

Reimagining Active Ageing In India

The two-day extravaganza aims to reimagine what it means to age actively in India. Khyaal, an app for senior citizens, has curated an action-packed weekend that celebrates the vibrancy, talent, and spirit of India's 50+ community.

The national gathering is said to provide entertainment and inspiration for India's 50+ community with celebrity performances, interactive games, a brand expo, engaging activities, and the recognition of exceptional talent.

Grand Gathering Of Seniors And Families

Over 5,000 seniors and their families from across the country will converge in Mumbai for a festival atmosphere filled with music, laughter, prizes, networking opportunities, and moments of celebration.

National Award-winning actor and Khyaal 50Above50 Brand Ambassador Rohini Hattangadi will inaugurate the event, setting the tone for a celebration that honours the talent and vitality of India's senior community.

Star-Studded Lineup And Performances

The mega event will run from 10 AM to 8 PM on both days with an electrifying blend of world-class performances, interactive entertainment, and engaging activities. It will offer an impressive lineup of artists, including renowned classical musician Taufiq Qureshi, playback singer Sudesh Bhosale, voice-over artist Meghna Erande, world whistling champion Nikhil Rane and classical vocalist Girija Marathe.

Adding to the entertainment quotient, comedian Atul Khatri, Folkswagon Band and the dynamic RD Dance Group will keep energy levels soaring throughout the weekend.

Empowering India’s Senior Community

Hemanshu Jain, founder and CEO of Khyaal said, “Khyaal 50Above50 is the beginning of an annual movement that will create a sustainable ecosystem where seniors can continuously discover new avenues for creativity, connection, and recognition. This Mega Event brings the essence of active living to life by uniting seniors and their families in celebration, engagement, and community. Since Khyaal's inception, we've been committed to simplifying retirement and empowering India's 50+ population to live with dignity, purpose, and joy.”

Interactive Fun And Recognition For Seniors

The event will also provide non-stop engagement to elderly participants through interactive Tambola sessions with digi-gold prizes, knowledge-testing quizzes, indoor sports, and special lucky draws.

A comprehensive brand expo and tech zone will showcase products, services, and innovations designed specifically for the senior community.

Also Watch:

The highlight of the weekend will be the celebration of 425 exceptional finalists selected from over 12,000 nominations nationwide across diverse categories spanning arts, innovation, entrepreneurship, community service, and fitness, among others.

How To Participate

Senior citizens can be a part of the celebration by registering at https://www.50above50.com/.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/