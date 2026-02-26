Mumbai To Host Inaugural Harsha Parekh Librarian Awards Celebrating India’s Library Changemakers |

Mumbai: The H T Parekh Foundation will host the inaugural Harsha Parekh Librarian Awards (HPLA) on Saturday, February 28, at the Hall of Harmony at Worli’s Nehru Centre, to recognise the extraordinary contribution of children’s librarians and library leaders across India.

The award ceremony aims to honour individuals who go far beyond managing bookshelves. From building inclusive library spaces and designing innovative reading programmes to creating access in underserved communities, these librarians are catalysts of curiosity, imagination, and lifelong learning.

At a time when conversations around literacy, digital distraction, and evolving education systems are more relevant than ever, the Harsha Parekh Librarian Awards shine a spotlight on a powerful yet often overlooked force of librarians who are shaping young minds and nurturing reading cultures in communities nationwide.

The ceremony will feature a distinguished line-up of speakers, including Anant Goenka, actor and producer Tara Sharma Saluja and bestselling author Ashwin Sanghi. The speakers will engage in a thought-provoking conversation on reading cultures, community literacy, and the future of libraries in India.

“The Harsha Parekh Librarian Awards aim to build greater awareness around the vital role libraries play in educational equity and social development. By celebrating excellence in librarianship, the initiative hopes to inspire greater institutional support and public recognition for these quiet champions of learning,” said a spokesperson.

