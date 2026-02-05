Mumbai To Host Global Medical Conference ‘PULSE’ On March 27 |

Mumbai will host a two-day global medical conference ‘PULSE’ on March 27–28, 2026, with the objective of positioning Maharashtra as a leading global hub for healthcare innovation and medical wellness tourism. The prestigious event is expected to see participation from around 2,900 medical experts, researchers, policymakers, investors, and dignitaries from India and abroad.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while chairing a review meeting at Varsha, directed officials to organize the conference on a grand scale and use it as a platform to build a strong ‘Maharashtra Brand’ in medical wellness tourism. He noted that with a growing global preference for wellness-based and preventive therapies over expensive conventional treatments, Maharashtra has significant potential in this sector. He also emphasized integrating AYUSH systems of medicine into wellness initiatives.

Highlighting the importance of innovation, the Chief Minister said the state has a strong ecosystem of medical startups and called for maximum startup participation at the conference. He said research-driven discussions at PULSE could help develop affordable, effective, and accessible treatments, including for serious diseases such as cancer.

CM Fadnavis also stressed the need to ensure participation of global healthcare investors, which could lead to investments in Maharashtra’s Bulk Drug Park and strengthen the overall healthcare ecosystem. He instructed all concerned departments to appoint nodal officers and work in close coordination to ensure meaningful outcomes from the event.

Minister of State for Medical Education Madhuri Misal said the conference should facilitate the signing of agreements with healthcare investors to improve rural healthcare infrastructure and expand quality medical services in underserved areas. She also emphasized promoting innovative mental health treatments and medical tourism through the conference.

The PULSE conference will feature plenary sessions, a 360-degree dome experience, startup pavilions, exhibitions, panel discussions, workshops, roundtables, and Tech Talks. Senior officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNESCO, along with vice-chancellors and researchers from leading global medical universities, will participate. Key discussions will focus on future medical education, digital health, artificial intelligence, and advanced treatment research.