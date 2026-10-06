Mumbai To Host First-Ever Matru Sammelan At YB Chavan Centre; Around 200 Women From Public Representatives' Families To Attend | AI

Mumbai: Vishwamangalya Sabha's Janpratinidhi Matru Sabha will hold its Mumbai's first ever Matru Sammelan (Women's Conference) on Tuesday, October 6 at Y.B Chavan Centre, Nariman Point. The conference will provide a meaningful platform to discuss the evolving role of motherhood, its achievements and contemporary challenges, as well as the contribution of women and mothers to strengthening families and nation-building.

Around 200 Women To Participate

Around 200 women representing families of public representatives from various parts of Maharashtra are expected to participate in the conference. Special attendees include minister Pankaja Munde, Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde, social worker Manju Lodha, Rupal Mafatlal, Director, Mafatlal Industries; and Dr Vrushali Joshi from Vishwamangalya Sabha and other officer bearers.

"The objective of Vishwamangalya Sabha is to empower and nurture the spirit of motherhood while fostering a sense of cultural values and awareness towards society and the nation. In this direction, the Janpratinidhi Matru Sabha works towards bringing together the women of public representatives' families, creating a platform for dialogue, and sharing their experiences and social responsibilities," Dr Joshi said.

In the second session of the event, a panel discussion will be held, on the topic "Achievements and Challenges of Motherhood," which will moderated by corporator from Colaba, Harshita Narvekar.

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