Mumbai To Host ‘Even Field Meet’ On March 7 For Neurodivergent Athletes Promoting Inclusive Competitive Sports | Representational Image

Mumbai: Even Field Meet, a competitive sporting event for neurodivergent athletes will be held on March 7 in Santacruz to promote inclusive sports. The event will aim to create meaningful opportunities for neurodivergent individuals to showcase their strength, skill, and competitive spirit.

The event is said to bring together around 100 neurodivergent athletes who will compete in various sporting disciplines in a structured and competitive format. Opportunities for neurodivergent individuals to measure their abilities in formal competitions are extremely limited, and the Even Field Meet seeks to bridge this gap by offering a platform where athletes can challenge themselves, build confidence, and experience the joy of competition.

Even Field Meet is a collaborative initiative by HopeStone Foundation, Neurosamarth, Special Hangout Foundation, and the Inner Wheel Club of Bombay Airport Tiara. The organisations have come together with a shared vision of creating equitable opportunities for neurodivergent individuals to participate in sports and demonstrate their abilities on an even playing field. The event will be graced by renowned holistic health guru Dr. Mickey Mehta as the chief guest, and Inner Wheel’s district vice chairman Mona Gyani as the guest of honour.

“Participants have been actively preparing for the event, training with enthusiasm and dedication. For many athletes, this competition represents more than just a sporting event, it is an opportunity to test their potential, gain recognition, and take a step toward future success in sports and life,” said a spokesperson.

By providing a professional competitive environment, the ‘Even Field Meet’ aims to inspire greater inclusion in mainstream sporting opportunities and highlight the immense talent and determination within the neurodivergent community.