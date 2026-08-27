Mumbai To Host BRICS Global Impact Forum Ahead Of 18th Summit, Bringing Soft Power And Business Together

Mumbai will host the Global Impact Forum on September 5 and 6, bringing BRICS diplomats, businesses and cultural representatives together | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: Just a week before New Delhi convenes the 18th BRICS summit, Mumbai is set to anchor the diplomatic and economic prelude. The financial capital will host the second edition of the Global Impact Forum (GIF) at The Taj Mahal Palace on September 5 and 6, leveraging cultural heritage and civilisational exchange to drive cross-border business ties across the bloc.

Under the theme Civilisational Legacy, the two-day summit will mark the forum’s debut in India. Conceived as an international soft power festival, GIF aims to look beyond conventional geopolitical and financial frameworks, using shared history, creative expression and intellectual systems as the bedrock for multilateral trade and enterprise. The event’s strategic timing highlights India's expanding economic footprint within the five-nation grouping.

High-Profile Delegates Expected

The two-day event is expected to be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Raksha Khadse, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as well as other CMs and Union ministers, along with foreign diplomats. The event is expected to attract around 50 companies from the BRICS countries as well as the extended bloc.

Around 500 high-profile delegates – including diplomats, investors, academics, corporate leaders and family offices – are expected on both days.

According to the organiser AP Globale, the programming will feature panel discussions and workshops spanning traditional medicine, martial arts, classical dance, literary crosscurrents and indigenous heritage.

India-Russia Trade And Culture

Russian Federation's Deputy Consul General in Mumbai, Aleksandr Fursov, noted that bilateral trade hit nearly $70 billion in 2024, up from just under $64 billion the previous year, with new records expected in 2026. He also observed that soft power plays an essential supporting role in trade.

“Russia and India have a long history of shared tradition. The recent years have shown that the relationship and cooperation is expanding rapidly. Apart from defence and energy, fertiliser production is also expanding in Russia and I believe it can be useful for agriculture-centric states like Maharashtra. Cultural components are very significant for such international relations to develop, and a solid understanding of culture will help both countries advance together,” he said.

The Federation's Vice Consul for Protocol, Matvei Fetisov, highlighted the resilience of bilateral ties, pointing to joint ventures like the BrahMos missile project.

“Russia's second-highest export is to India. There will always be economic and political impact of this trade but culture stands apart. Such events help us celebrate our cultures. Without this, it is not easy to create long-standing partnerships between countries.”

Business Networking And Startups

According to the organisers, GIF is designed to deliver immediate commercial traction, particularly within the startup and venture capital space, beyond diplomatic dialogues. Day 1 will close with a cultural Gala Night featuring Capoeira and live percussion, while Day 2 will anchor a dedicated Founders’ Night for pitch-format networking.

VC Grid, an investment firm under the Venture Catalyst group, will showcase 15 to 18 high-impact ventures at the forum across deep tech, healthcare, sustainable logistics, smart mobility, and fintech.

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AP Globale's director Janhavi Pawar said, “India and Russia share a common influence of literature over its people. Similarly, sports is a shared interest with Brazil, wildlife conservation and tribal culture with South Africa. GIF is a soft power festival that encourages business collaboration between India and BRICS nations. We are expecting tangible business outcomes from this summit.”

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