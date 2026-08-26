BRICS Summit Venues In Delhi Face FSSAI Heat Over Expired Food, Cockroach Infestation & Hygiene Lapses | FP Photo

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday issued notices to two five-star hotels in New Delhi’s Aerocity, Andaz Delhi and JW Marriott, following inspections that revealed multiple food safety and hygiene lapses. At Andaz, officials seized and destroyed 87 kg of expired sweets, while the JW Marriott premises were found to have pest infestations and several other violations.

Both properties feature on the official BRICS Business Forum website as host or accommodation venues. The forum serves as the BRICS grouping’s main private-sector platform and is held annually in the country hosting the summit ahead of the Leaders’ Summit. New Delhi is scheduled to host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13.

According to the FSSAI, regulatory and surveillance samples were taken during the inspections. The authority said additional measures would be considered depending on the hotels’ compliance and the findings from sample testing. It did not reveal when the inspections were conducted.

At Andaz Delhi by Hyatt, operated by Juniper Hotels, officials discovered approximately 87 kg of expired sweets in the confectionery section, which were destroyed at the site. Inspectors also found bread packets carrying expired stickers, along with outdated cake bases, flies and cockroaches in the pastry area.

The kitchen was also found lacking proper separation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, with cutting boards for both being stored in the same container of water.

The inspection at JW Marriott Aerocity, operated by Aria Hotels and Consultancy Services, revealed that the property was carrying out retail activities under the JW Marriott name without the required licence, the regulator said.

Several pre-packaged products, including paneer, khoya and chana masala, were found without mandatory manufacturer address details or carrying incorrectly printed licence numbers. The hotel had also failed to display its primary FSSAI licence in a prominent location, according to the authority.

The regulator said hygiene and sanitation conditions at the property were seriously deficient. Inspectors reported active cockroach and fruit-fly infestations, contaminated food-contact surfaces and kitchen utensils that had not been adequately cleaned.

Drinking water was also found to contain visible particles, pointing to inadequate pest-control measures and poor upkeep of food preparation areas, the FSSAI said.

Inspectors further identified spoiled food ingredients, including apples affected by fungus and rotten tomatoes. Food items were frequently kept exposed or placed in damaged containers, while vegetarian and non-vegetarian products were not properly separated. Improper temperature control during storage and missing food identification labels were also noted, increasing the risk of cross-contamination.