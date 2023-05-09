Mumbai to host 3 G-20 meetings on energy, climate sustainability, and disaster risk reduction in May 2023

Representative Image

Three G-20 meetings are planned to be held this month in Mumbai, commencing from May 15 to May 25, 2023, at the Jio Convention Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The initial conference is scheduled to be of the 3rd Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG-3), from May 15th to May 17th. The Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, Alok Kumar, will chair the meeting, which will also have the presence of several international stakeholder organisations such as the World Energy Council India, the National Power Training Institute (NPTI), the International Energy Agency (IEA), and USAID. The ETWG-3 meeting will organise a variety of workshops and seminars conversing on different subjects such as biofuels, offshore wind, SMRs for the Clean Energy Transition, and promoting an energy-efficient life, accordint to an official press note.

The next G-20 meeting will be held from May 21 to May 23 for the 3rd Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group. The event will begin with a beach cleaning drive at Juhu Beach, followed by the Ocean-20 Dialogue. This dialogue will discuss various aspects of the 'Blue Economy', including the role of international investment banks in facilitating a sustainable blue economy. The session will be led by the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MOEFCC), Ms. Leena Nandan.

The last G-20 meeting is that of the 2nd Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG), which will be held from May 23 to May 25. This working group is aimed at reducing disaster risk in member states and is part of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030. The framework was the first major agreement that provided an action plan to protect development gains from the risk of disaster. It recognises that the state has the primary responsibility for reducing disaster risk and should share that responsibility with other stakeholders.

The Member Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Kamal Kishore, will attend the meeting. Several side events, including seminars and roundtables, will be held. Delegates attending the meeting will also visit the BMC heritage building.