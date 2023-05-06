Mumbai: BMC's move to illuminate 15,000 trees ahead of G20 meet sparks outrage among environmentalists

G-20 meet: BMC's move to illuminate 15,000 trees sparks outrage among environmentalists | ANI

While the city prepares to host G-20 delegates later this month, environmentalists are outraged by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to illuminate 15,000 trees on the routes the dignitaries will take from the airport.

The G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group will hold its second meeting in the city from May 23 to 25. Last week, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal reviewed the preparations and directed the departments to complete the related works on time.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the issue of illuminating 15,000 trees on five important roads was discussed with higher authorities.

Electrical fittings will harm the trees, claim environmentalists

Environmentalists and activists have asserted that electrical fittings will harm the trees.

Kaustubh Bhagat, a professor in environmental studies told Hindustan Times that when one installs lights on trees, they emit heat, and this is harmful. He further added that this is not allowed as per the Maharashtra Trees Act.

D Stalin from NGO Vanshakti told HT that trees are nesting and resting sites for birds and the lights would disturb them.

However, according to Chahal, the LED lights have a near-zero LUX level (a standardised unit of measurement of light level intensity) and do not emit heat and will also use very little electricity.

The civic body has issued a tender to permanently install LED lights in nearly 15,000 trees on five roads - from the airport to the Taj Hotel, BKC, Taj Lands End, Juhu Beach, and Worli - as part of a beautification plan.