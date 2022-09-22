Mumbai to Goa Konkan Kanya Express to run as superfast train from next year

The Konkan Kanya Express at Khed Railway Station | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: The railways have decided to speed up the Konkan Kanya Express, which is one of the oldest and popular trains of Mumbai-Goa route, from January 20 next year. Hence, travel time of this train will be reduced by more than one hour when it will be operated as a superfast train.

Currently, it takes around 13 hours to reach Madgaon, after departing from the CSMT.

Read Also Konkan Railway celebrates Independence Day

“Railways have decided to speed up and renumber 10111/10112 CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Konkan Kanya Express as 20111/20112 with effect from January 20, 2023,” said the CR spokesperson.

After the new schedule kicks in, the train will depart from the CSMT at the usual time 11.05 pm. It will speedily arrive at Madgaon junction at 09.46 am next day. In return direction, the train will depart from Madgaon at 7 pm and reach the CSMT at 05.40 am next day.

Elated over the news, Goa native Rajaram Katdare, who works with a Mumbai-based software firm, said, “It's an important train link serving people along the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Goa. Most of the frequent travelers prefer this train. It will be good as the passengers will reach early after the train becomes superfast.”