Mumbai To Get Its First Pod Taxi Service, MMRDA Approves ARTS Project Worth ₹1,016.38 Cr |

Mumbai: In a significant move to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity within the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has approved the implementation of an Automated Rapid Transit Transport System, colloquially known as Pod Taxi. The proposed system, with an estimated cost of Rs. 1016.38 crores, is set to revolutionize transportation along the Bandra-Kurla railway route, covering a distance of 8.80 kilometres and boasting a network of 38 stations.

The approval for this ambitious project comes amidst mounting challenges faced by BKC, which hosts more than 4 lakh workers and officers in its various offices, with an equivalent number of visitors. The surge in visitors and employees has led to unprecedented traffic jams and congestion within the complex.

The Pod Taxi system, designed to operate at a maximum speed of 40 km per hour, promises to offer a convenient and efficient mode of travel for commuters traveling between Bandra and Kurla railway stations and within the BKC area. Each pod, measuring 3.5 meters in length, 1.47 meters in width, and 1.8 meters in height, is capable of accommodating up to 6 passengers comfortably.

Details On The Project Development

The project, to be implemented on a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) basis, will see the establishment of a depot spanning 5000 square meters within the Bandra-Kurla Complex. The approval for this transformative initiative marks a significant step towards elevating the global stature of BKC and addressing the burgeoning transportation needs of the region.

The tender process for the appointment of an Independent Engineer organization required for the execution of the project is expected to commence shortly, heralding the beginning of a new era in urban transportation for Mumbai.