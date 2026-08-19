Mumbai To Get Grand Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Memorial As Committee Begins Work On 50-Year-Old Demand |

Mumbai: The first meeting of a coordination committee to expedite the construction of a grand memorial to Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Mumbai was held at Vidhan Bhavan under the chairmanship of Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir.

Ahir Assigned Responsibility To Take Forward Memorial Proposal

The meeting was convened in view of a 50-year-old demand of Kolhapur residents settled in Mumbai for a memorial dedicated to the former ruler and social reformer. The committee decided that Ahir would take the lead in pursuing the project.

Ministers And Legislators Participate In First Committee Meeting

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, MLAs Vinay Kore, Ajay Choudhari, Sunil Shinde, Rajendra Yadravkar and Chandradip Narake, along with Kolhapur District Federation Mumbai president Suryakant Kadakane and other office-bearers, attended the meeting.

Patil directed officials to identify a suitable location for the memorial and immediately write to the Mumbai civic commissioner regarding the proposal.

“It is my good fortune to get an opportunity to take the initiative for a memorial to Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj,” Ahir said after the meeting.

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