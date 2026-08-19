 Mumbai To Get Grand Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Memorial As Committee Begins Work On 50-Year-Old Demand
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai To Get Grand Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Memorial As Committee Begins Work On 50-Year-Old Demand

Mumbai To Get Grand Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Memorial As Committee Begins Work On 50-Year-Old Demand

A coordination committee held its first meeting at Vidhan Bhavan to expedite a memorial for Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Mumbai. The initiative addresses a 50-year-old demand from Kolhapur residents settled in the city. Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir will lead efforts, while officials have been asked to identify a suitable location and approach the civic commissioner.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 03:51 AM IST
Mumbai To Get Grand Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Memorial As Committee Begins Work On 50-Year-Old Demand
Mumbai To Get Grand Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Memorial As Committee Begins Work On 50-Year-Old Demand |

Mumbai: The first meeting of a coordination committee to expedite the construction of a grand memorial to Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Mumbai was held at Vidhan Bhavan under the chairmanship of Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir.

Ahir Assigned Responsibility To Take Forward Memorial Proposal

The meeting was convened in view of a 50-year-old demand of Kolhapur residents settled in Mumbai for a memorial dedicated to the former ruler and social reformer. The committee decided that Ahir would take the lead in pursuing the project.

Ministers And Legislators Participate In First Committee Meeting

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, MLAs Vinay Kore, Ajay Choudhari, Sunil Shinde, Rajendra Yadravkar and Chandradip Narake, along with Kolhapur District Federation Mumbai president Suryakant Kadakane and other office-bearers, attended the meeting.

Read Also
'No Compromise On Cleanliness, Patient Food And Medicines In Govt Hospitals,' Says Maharashtra...
'No Compromise On Cleanliness, Patient Food And Medicines In Govt Hospitals,' Says Maharashtra...

Patil directed officials to identify a suitable location for the memorial and immediately write to the Mumbai civic commissioner regarding the proposal.

“It is my good fortune to get an opportunity to take the initiative for a memorial to Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj,” Ahir said after the meeting.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source