Mumbai To Get First Non-AC Local With Automatic Doors Soon; Safer Travel Push After Mumbra Tragedy |

Mumbai: In a major step toward improving commuter safety, Mumbai is set to receive its first non-air-conditioned suburban local train equipped with automatic closed doors. The 12-car rake, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, has been dispatched and is expected to reportedly arrive under Central Railway jurisdiction on April 10 or 11.

According to a Hindustan Times report, railway officials confirmed that upon arrival, the rake will be moved to the Kurla Carshed for detailed inspection, followed by a series of mandatory trials before it is cleared for passenger operations. The rake was transported as an empty coaching special from Southern Railway, with coordinated routing through South Central Railway to ensure smooth movement to Mumbai.

The introduction of automatic sliding doors in non-AC local trains marks a major shift in Mumbai’s suburban rail system, which is often criticised for overcrowding and safety risks. The initiative comes in the wake of last year’s Mumbra incident, which highlighted the dangers faced by commuters travelling on open-door trains, particularly during peak hours.

Designed to regulate boarding and prevent passengers from hanging onto footboards, the new rake aims to reduce fatalities caused by falls from moving trains. Authorities believe that controlled entry and exit through automatic doors will help manage crowd movement more effectively and improve overall commuter safety.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Vision

The project was announced by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, though it faced initial delays. Concerns had been raised earlier about ventilation in non-AC coaches, especially given Mumbai’s high passenger density and humid climate. Railway officials have since indicated that these concerns have been addressed in the design, though operational performance during peak hours will be closely monitored.

Officials added that once the rake completes trials and receives certification, it will be inducted into regular service. Another similar rake is also expected to be deployed for Western Railway, although earlier timelines for its arrival were not met.

Mumbai’s suburban rail network, often described as the city’s lifeline, carries millions of passengers daily under challenging conditions. The move to introduce automatic doors in non-AC locals represents an effort to modernise the system while addressing long-standing safety concerns. If successful, the initiative could pave the way for wider adoption of such rakes across the network, potentially transforming daily commuting in one of the world’s busiest rail systems.

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