Mumbai Local Trains To Have Hawkers Inside Soon? Central Railway Approves 100 Vendors Amid Safety, Overcrowding Concerns: Report |

Mumbai: A controversial decision by Central Railway to reintroduce hawkers inside Mumbai’s suburban local trains has triggered fresh concerns among daily commuters, particularly over safety and overcrowding. According to reports, authorities have approved around 100 licensed vendors to operate across the Main and Harbour lines, despite strong opposition to a similar proposal in 2023.

Official documents accessed by media outlets indicate that a private agency has been awarded a three-year contract to run vending services on trains operating between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, as well as on the Harbour line, as reported by Lokmat. The plan includes deploying 50 vendors on each corridor, who will be permitted to sell both consumable and non-consumable goods inside train compartments.

The documentation outlines a structured selection process, including Aadhaar verification, police clearance, medical certification and issuance of official identity cards. The detailed framework suggests that the scheme is already in an advanced stage of implementation.

The move has reignited debate as a similar initiative proposed in 2023 had faced intense backlash from commuter groups and activists. At the time, concerns over overcrowding and passenger safety forced railway authorities to withdraw the plan. Critics now allege that the latest rollout has been carried out quietly, without adequate consultation with passenger associations.

Mumbai’s suburban rail network, often referred to as the city’s lifeline, is already grappling with extreme congestion. During peak hours, trains operate far beyond capacity, with passengers frequently seen hanging from doors due to a lack of space. Meanwhile, the introduction of hawkers inside coaches is being viewed as a potential safety hazard that could worsen an already critical situation.

Also Watch:

Data from railway records highlights the risks associated with overcrowding. More than 2,000 people reportedly lose their lives annually in railway-related incidents, while nearly 2,500 others sustain injuries.

Defending the initiative, Central Railway officials reportedly stated that the move aims to curb illegal hawking and introduce a regulated system that ensures better services for passengers. Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Swapnil Nila said the scheme is designed to provide convenience while maintaining order within train compartments. As the plan moves forward, it is likely to remain a contentious issue, with commuter safety at the centre of the debate.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/