Mumbai To Get First Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facility As Ashish Shelar Pushes PPP Project To Ease Traffic | File Pic

Mumbai: To reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai, ensure the scientific disposal of abandoned and end-of-life vehicles and effectively implement the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology & Artificial Intelligence, Cultural Affairs and Guardian Minister for Mumbai City, Adv. Ashish Shelar directed officials to take immediate steps towards establishing a state-of-the-art Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The directions were issued during a meeting chaired by Minister Adv. Shelar at Sahyadri Guest House. Although Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities are operational in Jalna, Taloja, Dharashiv, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Khalapur, there is currently no authorised scrapping centre in Mumbai. The city has nearly 53 lakh registered vehicles, including approximately 15 lakh four-wheelers, over 30 lakh two-wheelers and around 5 to 6 lakh commercial vehicles. As Mumbai has the highest vehicle density in the country, resulting in severe traffic congestion, parking constraints and mounting pressure on road infrastructure, Shelar emphasised the urgent need to establish a modern vehicle scrapping facility within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Under the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy, private vehicles older than 20 years and commercial vehicles older than 15 years become eligible for scrapping if they fail the mandatory fitness test. The policy also provides incentives such as tax concessions, exemption from registration fees and a scrappage value of 4 to 6 percent of the vehicle's value. Minister Shelar stated that setting up an authorised scrapping facility in Mumbai would enable the scientific disposal of the large number of abandoned and unserviceable vehicles across the city.

During the meeting, Minister Shelar directed officials to immediately advance a proposal to establish the vehicle scrapping facility on approximately five acres of land belonging to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or the State Government under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He further instructed that an Expression of Interest (EOI) be invited from interested entrepreneurs, the BMC initiate the tendering process, and the Transport Department, Traffic Police and other concerned agencies ensure close coordination for the timely implementation of the project.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/