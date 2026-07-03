Mumbai To Get 27 Underground Parking Facilities Across All Wards To Ease Vehicle Congestion

Mumbai plans to develop 27 underground parking facilities across its administrative wards to address the city's growing parking shortage | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: Mumbai is set to get 27 underground parking facilities—one in each of its 27 administrative wards—BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam announced during the monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He said MLAs and local corporators have been tasked with identifying suitable open plots in their wards for the project.

Mumbai has over 50 lakh registered vehicles, with nearly 728 new vehicles added every day, while parking infrastructure has failed to keep pace. The shortage has resulted in widespread roadside parking, with vehicles lining both sides of several roads. To address the issue, the proposed underground parking hubs will be developed beneath gardens and playgrounds, Satam said.

Project Backed By BMC Budget

The proposal was first unveiled in May, when the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance presented its 100-day performance report after taking charge of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). With dedicated funding in the BMC's 2026–27 Budget, the underground parking project seeks to address Mumbai's growing parking crisis by creating parking beneath existing open spaces, eliminating the need for additional land acquisition.

MLAs and local corporators have been asked to identify suitable open plots in their wards for constructing underground parking facilities. Satam said the initiative revives a 2018 policy formulated during the tenure of then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that was never implemented.

The BMC currently operates 37 authorised parking facilities across Mumbai with a combined capacity of 30,135 vehicles.

Existing Parking Projects

Last month, it launched the redevelopment of the public parking lot on Jagannath Sawant Road in Dadar West into a model parking facility capable of accommodating nearly 1,000 vehicles.

The civic body is also constructing South Mumbai's first underground robotic parking facility at Hutatma Chowk (Flora Fountain). The Rs 200-crore project will feature four underground levels with space for 194 cars, using an automated lift system to park and retrieve vehicles in about three minutes.

Additionally, the BMC has completed two underground parking facilities along the Coastal Road at Worli Dairy and Worli Seaface (opposite Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk), each accommodating 200 vehicles. Another underground parking facility with a capacity of 1,200 vehicles is under construction at Lotus Jetty, Haji Ali.

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However, the civic body's earlier proposal to build underground parking facilities beneath Raosaheb Patwardhan Park in Bandra and Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu was shelved in 2024 following strong public opposition.

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