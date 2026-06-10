Mumbai: BMC Launches Model Parking Facility On Jagannath Sawant Road In Dadar, Offers 50 Per Cent Discount On Monthly Passes

The upgraded Jagannath Sawant Road parking facility in Dadar West features enhanced safety measures, CCTV surveillance and concessional parking passes for residents | File Photo

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: The BMC has launched an initiative to develop the public parking lot on Jagannath Sawant Road in Dadar West as a model parking facility. The site has undergone a cleanliness drive and been equipped with enhanced lighting and CCTV surveillance, with special measures introduced to improve safety for women motorists.

To encourage usage, local residents will receive a 50 per cent discount on monthly parking passes, with 400 concessional passes being offered in the first phase. If the initiative receives a positive response, the model will be replicated to other public parking facilities across Mumbai.

Efforts To Streamline Parking Management

With vehicle ownership continuing to surge in Mumbai, the BMC is stepping up efforts to streamline parking management and reduce traffic congestion. The civic body currently operates 37 authorised parking facilities across the city, with a combined capacity of 30,135 vehicles.

As part of its ‘Model Parking’ initiative, the BMC is introducing visual cues to improve parking discipline, including red-and-black curb markings to clearly identify no-parking zones and red-and-white markings to indicate odd-even date parking arrangements. Directional sign boards guiding motorists to designated parking lots have also been increased.

Details Of The Dadar West Parking Facility

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) said, "The Jagannath Sawant Marg parking facility can accommodate nearly 1,000 vehicles, while surrounding areas such as Kotwal Garden, Kabutarkhana, Ganesh Peth Galli, and the T.R. Sawant Marg–Bal Govinddas Marg stretch have been designated as no-parking zones. To curb illegal parking, over 200 ‘No Parking’ sign boards have been installed, with more being added. We are also introducing red-and-black curb markings for no-parking areas, red-and-white markings for odd-even parking regulations, and enhanced directional signage to guide motorists to designated parking facilities and reduce roadside congestion,” he said.

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Valet Services And Enforcement Measures

Bangar further added that the BMC is exploring the introduction of valet parking services as part of its efforts to improve parking management. "From July 1, vehicles found parked in no-parking zones on Jagannath Sawant Marg and adjoining areas will face strict enforcement action by the traffic police, including penalties and towing. If the initiative receives a positive response from residents, similar measures can be replicated in other parts of Mumbai, helping improve parking discipline and providing some relief from chronic traffic congestion,” he said.

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