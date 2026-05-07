Mumbai: BMC Proposes 40 Per Cent Hike In Public Parking Fees Across City

The BMC plans to revise parking charges across Mumbai as part of its updated Pay-and-Park policy | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 7: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Traffic Department has proposed a 40 per cent increase in parking fees at public parking facilities across Mumbai. The proposal has received in-principle approval, with officials noting that the existing rates are being revised after decades since the policy was implemented.

The revised proposal awaits approval from Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide. Once cleared, it will be placed before the civic Works Committee and subsequently the general body for final sanction.

Revised rates to apply across Mumbai

The revised parking rates will apply across all BMC parking facilities in Mumbai, including 37 Public Parking Lots (PPLs), 26 on-street Pay-and-Park zones and over 350 off-street Pay-and-Park facilities.

Public parking is categorised into three types: PPLs, on-street Pay-and-Park and off-street Pay-and-Park.

PPLs are multi-level parking structures built by developers in exchange for additional FSI incentives for efficient vertical space use.

On-street Pay-and-Park refers to fee-based roadside parking for short-term use and smoother traffic flow, while off-street Pay-and-Park comprises separate parking plots away from roads to reduce congestion and organise parking.

Background of Pay-and-Park policy

The BMC approved a comprehensive Pay-and-Park policy on January 2, 2015, proposing a steep 300–400 per cent hike in parking fees.

Strong public and political opposition led the state government to stay its implementation in January 2015.

The stay was lifted in February 2017, after which the BMC began implementing revised rates, starting with major PPLs in South Mumbai’s A Ward by April 2017.

The policy, which introduced A, B and C zones for differential pricing, was originally due for review or expiry in March 2021 but was extended with the then Municipal Commissioner’s approval, allowing existing rates to continue pending further revision.

Proposal awaits civic approval

A senior civic official said, “The modification to the existing Pay-and-Park policy has been proposed after nearly a decade. The proposal has received in-principle approval, and a detailed note will now be prepared. Following administrative clearance, it will be sent to the Works Committee and subsequently the civic general body for final approval before implementation.”

The official added that the revised rates will be incorporated into both existing and future parking contracts.

BMC plans digital parking dashboard

Meanwhile, the BMC is in the process of appointing a contractor to develop a Rs 3 crore digital dashboard to map parking spaces across Mumbai.

Accessible through a smart parking app and website, the system will provide real-time parking availability, enable FASTag-based payments and help curb overcharging and misuse of parking funds, officials said.

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Under the existing policy, parking fees are charged on a graded scale, with Category A commercial zones charging around Rs 60 per hour for cars, Category B areas in the western suburbs charging Rs 40 per hour, and Category C areas in the eastern suburbs charging Rs 20 per hour.

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