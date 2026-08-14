Mumbai To Face Water Crisis? 3,000 mm Pipeline Leak At Thane's Teen Haath Naka Poses Threat To Supply; Restoration Underway |

Mumbai: A major leak has been detected in the 3,000 mm diameter Mumbai-III water pipeline near Teen Haath Naka in Thane, along the Eastern Express Highway, raising concerns over a possible impact on Mumbai's water supply.

The massive pipeline is located underground and is protected by an outer casing. Situated around 3 to 4 metres below ground level, the pipeline is difficult to access, making the repair work technically challenging.

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Emergency Repair Operations Launched

After receiving information about the leak, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and workers launched emergency repair operations at the site. Teams are currently working to gain access to the pipeline, identify the exact source of the leakage and carry out the necessary repairs.

Visuals from the site show workers engaged in operations inside a large pit. A JCB can be seen stationed at the site for digging purposes. Workers can be seen making assessments to ensure not a single drop of water gets wasted.

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The Mumbai-III pipeline is a critical component of the water supply network, and officials said the leakage could potentially affect water supply in parts of Mumbai. Civic authorities are closely monitoring the situation as repair work continues on a priority basis.

Repair Operation Expected To Take Time

Since the pipeline is located deep underground and covered for protection, the repair operation is expected to take time. The civic administration is working to stop the leakage and restore the pipeline safely at the earliest. The BMC has also appealed to citizens to use water judiciously in view of the situation.

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