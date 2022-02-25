Mumbai: To ensure safety of passengers GRP upgrades control toom

Keep in mind safety of passengers safety, government railway police has decided to upgrade its control room . "Proposal for the upgradation of control has been already submitted to Child and women welfare ministry, once it's accepted, we imidialty start the process of upgradation of Wadibunder control room of GRP" said an officials. Including Mumbai suburban section, Wadibunder control room entire railway commuters of all over Maharashtra.

"Currently, when a distressed person calls the control room, their staff answers the calls and passes on the information to the ground staff who then respond. During this phase, the train moves on and whole process takes around three minutes. Meanwhile, the after upgradation of this GRP control room this helpline number will able to connect the commuter directly to an on-duty policeman within just 30 seconds only" said an officer of GRP Mumbai.

Apart from that with the help of GPS, the control room staff will also able to connect the caller to an officer through conferencing in praposed new system.

"If someone reports a crime from Dader and if the train leaves, the caller will be connected to the GRP personnel at the next stop. The moment the train reaches the next station, police will be standing outside the compartment" said an officials of GRP.

"Many times, specially women commuters while commuting in a train find it difficult to take action against un social elements, Considering the need, the Government Railway Police (GRP) is planning to upgrade its control room , to provide help needy passengers within 30 seconds, It will not only boost the moral of women passengers but help us to curb the crime" said an officials.

According to sources GRP control room on average daily getting around 600 calls but most of them related enquiry of train. Over 60 to 65 call related to emergency nature which are being takaled prominently.

Asked about the nature of emergency, officials said 75 percent emergency related to left behind luggage . Apart from that sone calls related to nuisance. "Though all emergency nature calls are being attended prominently but , after upgradation of control room whole process will become more efficient and commuters friendly" said Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of government railway police Mumbai.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:00 PM IST