Mumbai: To boost tourism, BMC to build Tree House worth over Rs 1 cr in Bandra

To attract tourists from India and abroad, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to construct a tree house in Bandra Fort near Bandstand.

The BMC has tabled a proposal before the Standing Committee (SC) for appointment of contractor for the construction of a tree house at the Bandra Fort. After adding taxes and other expenditure, the BMC has sought permission from the SC to spend Rs.1 crore 6 lakh for the project.

According to the proposal, the contractor will have to conduct a survey of soil as well as draft a design of the Tree house. The proposal also stated the contractor will also check the quality of equipment.

After the instruction of Guardian Minister of Suburb Aaditya Thackeray to implement various projects to beautify Mumbai, BMC Assistant Commissioner (Planning) has decided to construct a tree house at the Bandra Fort near Band stand. Accordingly, a plan was made and submitted to the Collector of Suburban and District Planning Commission. The Collector then assured the BMC to give Rs. 1 crore as a contribution.

In December 2021, the BMC invited tenders. thereafter, on January 14, 2022 tenders were opened wherein M/s Virgo Specialities Private limited won the bid but was seeking 14.90 percent more than the estimated cost. The estimated cost was Rs 86,20,000. The BMC officers again had a meeting with the firm, negotiated the cost and brought the firm to 6.90 per cent more than the estimated cost.

"These kinds of tree houses are being made in Pondicherry. So, the contractor will make a tree house in Pondicherry and only assemble it here. The entire work of the tree house would be made of wood. We have given six months time to the contractor to complete the entire work" Said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner of G North and head of the Planning Committee.

However, the BJP criticised the initiative as party corporator and SC member Vinod Mishra told Free Press that "such kind of works are now taken up ahead of the election. The BMC has a lack of funds for education and maintenance of footpaths but they are spending huge money on such projects.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:06 AM IST