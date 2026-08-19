Mumbai To Be At Standstill Again? Manoj Jarange-Patil Seeks Permission For Protest At Azad Maidan On August 29 Over Pending Maratha Community Demands | File Photo

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange’s representative has sought permission from the Mumbai Police to hold a protest at Azad Maidan on August 29 over the pending demands of the Maratha community.

According to The Times of India’s latest report, Jarange’s representative, Gangadhar Kalkute, filed an application to seek permission from the Mumbai Police Commissioner through Azad Maidan police station on Monday to hold public meetings, sit-ins and agitation from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on August 29.

Protest to be held peacefully

The application further mentioned that the protest would be conducted in a peaceful manner and that it would abide by all the democratic and constitutional norms. Kalkute, in his application, even clarified that during the agitation, the organisers and protesters would take all necessary measures and precautions to prevent any law-and-order problems.

Meanwhile, Jarange has chosen August 29, as the date marks a year since Jarange started his four-day indefinite hunger strike in the city. Subsequently, the report further stated that the expected turnout, vehicles, volunteers and the banners, placards and flags planned for use during the protest will be submitted separately in the prescribed format.

Organisers assure compliance with rules

Furthermore, the organisers have also undertaken to comply with provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, and the rules governing public meetings, agitations and processions in Mumbai. They have assured police that the protest would not disrupt traffic, damage public property or disturb public peace.

Last year's protest recalled

Last year, from August 29 to September 2, the protests led by Jarange at Azad Maidan had brought the city to a standstill after the protesters left the city in despair following their actions across the city. The protests last year were held to demand the 10 per cent reservation for the OBC category for Marathas.

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