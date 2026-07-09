Mumbai To Achieve 95% Concrete Roads By 2027 As CM Devendra Fadnavis Accelerates Infrastructure, Metro And Redevelopment Projects | X|@CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the government aims to convert 95% of Mumbai's roads into concrete roads by May 2027. Nearly 89% of Phase I and 73% of Phase II have already been completed. Major infrastructure projects, including the Goregaon-Mulund tunnel, North Coastal Road, flyovers, railway overbridges and EastWest connectivity corridors, are progressing rapidly.

Fadnavis said the government is promoting self-redevelopment, MHADA-led cluster redevelopment and the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. MHADA plans to build 1.08 lakh homes, while the Dharavi project will rehabilitate nearly 1.6 lakh residential, commercial and industrial units. Under selfredevelopment, residents will be able to upgrade from 600 sq ft homes to units measuring 1,200-1,400 sq ft.

The CM said Mumbai recorded 882 mm of rainfall at Colaba and 988 mm at Santacruz in just six days. Despite the extreme weather, civic agencies managed the situation effectively, he said.

At present, 547 pumping units are operational, while 990 pumps, including those of the MMRDA, Railways and other agencies, are available. Six major and 10 mini pumping stations are functional. The BMC has completed 112% desilting of drains and 83% desilting of the Mithi River ahead of the monsoon.

AI in Desilting

The CM said the state government's AI-based fraud detection system has exposed irregularities in desilting contracts, uncovering inflated bills and fake records that led to penalties of ₹12.5 crore in 2025 and ₹9.25 crore in 2026.

MMR Vision 2047

Fadnavis said the MMR aims to achieve a $825-billion economy by 2047 through 30 new business hubs, 30 transport projects, expanded Metro networks, Water Metro services, EduCity, new housing projects and the development of the Third and Fourth Mumbai.

He added that infra rojects worth ₹12.26 lakh crore are under execution or planned over the next three years.

The government is also pushing cultural projects, including the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Memorial at Indu Mill and the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial, targeted for completion by January 2027.

The CM said Maharashtra's mangrove cover has increased from 302.70 sq km to 315.09 sq km. He also assured the Assembly that the government would consider demands relating to the Funnel Zone, PTS and PAP housing, extension of the additional 0.5 FSI, a unified ticketing system for public transport, and confirmed approval of the DPR for extending Metro Line 2B to Chita Camp-Koliwada.