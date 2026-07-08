Mumbai: FDA Suspends Licence Of Iconic K Rustom & Co Over Serious Food Safety Violations

Maharashtra FDA suspended K. Rustom & Co's food business licence after an inspection reportedly found alleged food safety violations | File Photo

Mumbai, July 8, 2026: Mumbai's iconic ice cream outlet, K. Rustom & Co. at Churchgate, has come under the scanner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has ordered the immediate suspension of its food business licence after finding serious violations of food safety norms during a raid conducted over the last two days.

According to the FDA, an inspection at M/s K. Rustom & Co., located at Brabourne Stadium House on Veer Nariman Road, revealed multiple breaches of hygiene and sanitary requirements prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Serious Food Safety Violations

The inspection team reportedly found the presence of live rats and houseflies inside the establishment, disruption of cold chain operations, non-maintenance of mandatory records, and expired food products on the premises.

Calling the violations "serious deficiencies" that could potentially compromise food safety and public health, the FDA issued an order for the immediate suspension of the establishment's licence under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Licence Suspended

The action is part of the state's intensified crackdown on food safety violations and unhygienic conditions at food establishments. The FDA has been conducting inspections and enforcement drives across Maharashtra to ensure compliance with food safety standards and protect consumer health.

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K. Rustom & Co., one of Mumbai's most well-known ice cream parlours, is popular for its handmade ice cream sandwiches and has been a landmark at Churchgate for decades.

The suspension order means the establishment will not be permitted to continue food business operations until it addresses the deficiencies and complies with the prescribed food safety norms.

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