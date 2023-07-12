Mumbai: Time Treatment By Doctors Saves Toddler with 60% Burns

A two-year-old toddler who had sustained 60% burn injuries, was saved by doctors at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Parel. The victim had sustained injuries while her long gown accidentally brushed past a fire as she was playing in a park where a fire was lit to burn rags and garbage.

A passerby noticed her and rushed to pour water to extinguish the fire. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and after preliminary treatment, the hospital referred her to Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children on April 4.

Toddler was in serious condition

Dr Shankar Srinivasan, Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery and Burns said the incident had involved her face, neck, trunk and upper and lower limbs. She was in a serious condition with imminent risk of loss of life. She had also developed compartment syndrome (increased pressure in the tissues which stops blood flow) in both upper and lower limbs, which could have led to the loss of function of her limbs.

Girl admitted to IPCU

“The girl was admitted to the IPCU, intubated and ventilated, and resuscitated to get over the shock stage. She was then operated on the same day to relieve her of the compartment syndrome. Once she was extubated in a few days, she developed multiple and persistent infections (Klebsiella and Candida) due to the extensive absence of skin. There are large areas of full-thickness skin loss all over her body. It is difficult for even adults to recover after sustaining 60% burns. However, the patient showed rapid improvement and she is now recovering and eating properly,” he said.