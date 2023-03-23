Mumbai: Ticket checkers register milestones with Rs 1 crore collections

(Left to Right) Zahid Qureshi, Dy. CTI in Flying Squad, Churchgate; Ajmer Singh, Sr. Ticket Examiner; Shail Tiwari, Dy. CTI; Geetaben Vasava, CTI in Flying Squad, Churchgate | FPJ

Two Western Railway (WR) ticket checkers have achieved the impressive milestone of collecting over Rs1 crore each as penalties from travellers without tickets or for carrying unreserved luggage.

Deputy ticket inspector KD Oza from Rajkot Division collected Rs1.13 crore from 14,928 cases in 2022-23 until February, while deputy ticket inspector Zahid Qureshi, working with the Churchgate flying squad, collected Rs1.06 crore with 13,116 detections from January to December 2022. Senior ticket examiner from the Ahmedabad Division, Ajmer Singh, “showcased outstanding performance” and Rs93.47 lakh in 17,806 cases.

WR’s women ticket-checking staff accomplished collections in lakhs

Not to be left behind, the WR’s women ticket-checking staff also accomplished collections in lakhs. Deputy CTI Shail Tiwari from the Ahmedabad division topped the list with Rs54.70 lakh through detection of 7,293 cases up to February 2023. CTI Geetaben Vasava from the Churchgate flying squad collected Rs51.19 lakh from 7,085 cases.

The WR earned Rs158.28 crore as ticket-checking revenue from 23.70 lakh cases registered during from April 2022 to February 2023, an increase of 68.01% over the corresponding period last year.

WR officials said that the job of a ticket checker not only requires skill and tactfulness to detect deceitful passengers but also requires good knowledge of rules and convincing skills to collect penalty amounts.