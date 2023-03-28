Mumbai: Ticket checker caught red-handed while accepting bribe at Kalyan station, suspended

Suspended TC Chintu Sharma |

A head ticket checker of Central Railways named Chintu Sharma was caught red-handed by vigilance department, while he was taking bribe from ticketless passenger at Kalyan. This incident happened on Sunday. Sharma is now suspended and further investigation is on.

Vigilance team sending decoy passengers to catch corrupt TCs

Confirming the development, a spokesperson of the Central Railways said, "Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, especially during summer rush, vigilance department has started sending decoy passenger in trains to check the corrupt ticket checkers."

According to sources, complaints against some ticket checkers of Indian Railways for demanding a few extra bucks from desperate passengers is not something new, especially during summer or festive rush season. Passengers would either end up in a heated argument with the ticket checkers or just succumb to his unfair demands to get a seat allotted.

"Now vigilance department of Central Railways is trying to change the scenario and has started trapping corrupt ticket checkers with the help of decoy passengers . On Sunday, a head ticket inspector of Central Railways Mumbai division caught red handed by the vigilance team at Kalyan" said a CR officials.

TC demanded ₹2,000 from decoy passenger as bribe

According to sources, on Sunday, two decoy passengers were sent in to the Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto express. Both were railway employees, but they were traveling as a normal passenger. "When one of the passengers get down at Kalyan, Chintu Sharma asked for ticket. As per plan, the decoy passenger said he did not have a ticket. Sharma then demanded ₹2,000, but finally agreed on ₹1,000," said a senior railway officials of Central Railways, adding that Chintu Sharma took ₹1,000 from the said decoy passenger. The offcier added that Sharma gave gave him receipt of ₹100 only. When decoy passenger asked for receipt of rupees one thousand, Sharma started threatening him. Meanwhile, vigilance team reached on spot and caught Sharma red handed.

"The central railway appeals to passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience. If anyone asks for excess money, passengers can either call on 139 or report to the nearest station master "

