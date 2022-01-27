Mumbai: Three Sudanese women held at international airport with Rs 1.29 cr foreign currencies

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials on Thursday intercepted three Sudanese women at the international airport and have seized foreign currencies totally worth Rs 1.29 crore. The women were supposed to travel from Mumbai to Sharjah.

The suspect women have been identified as Khawla Elhadi Ahmed Amra, Raga Nouth Mohammed Toum and Rfeia Elhussein Abdulla Ahmed.

According to the CISF officials, on Thursday early morning, a CISF officer, who was deployed at frisking point in International Security Hold Area of Terminal 2, CSMI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of three lady passengers and carried out intensive checking of them.

"During frisking and tactfully questioning from the said lady passengers, high volume of US Dollars and UAE Dihrams were detected, concealed in the upper part of the body and in the body cavity. The passengers were supposed to travel from Mumbai to Sharjah," a CISF official informed.

"Further, their hand bags were intensively checked and some more US Dollars were detected concealed in their handbags. A total of 1,72,200 US Dollars and 9,700 Dirham worth approximately INR 1,29,24,720 were recovered from their possession. On enquiry, neither they replied satisfactorily nor produced any valid document to carry such huge amount of foreign currency. The three lady passengers along-with the recovered high volume of foreign currency were handed over to the Customs officials for further action in the matter," the official added.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:42 PM IST