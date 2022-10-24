Mumbai: Three minors kill man who stop them from bursting firecrackers in unsafe way

Representative image of firecrackers | File

Mumbai: A 21-year-old was stabbed to death by three of his ‘minor’ friends after the victim asked one of them to not burst a cracker inside the glass bottle. The incident happened in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi on Monday afternoon.

The Shivaji Nagar police are looking into the matter after being alerted by the locals about the incident. At around 2 pm the victim, Sunil Shankar Naidu, along with three minor friends identified as Akash Mandal, 12, Vikas Mandal, 15, and Vikas Devidas Shinde, 14, were gathered in an open ground near Natvar Parekh Compound for bursting crackers as part of Diwali celebrations.

During this, the 12-year-old Akash Mandal was trying to place a lit cracker inside a glass bottle, ‘for fun’, confirmed the police. Worrying about the safety of his and others around, the victim, Sunil Shankar Naidu, stopped Akash from doing so. Akash’s brother, Vikas, overheard their scuffle and out of anger, after misreading the situation, started attacking Naidu. Vikas was joined by the rest two.

According to DCP (Zone VI) Krishna Kant Upadhyay, between the fights, Vikas Mandal picked up a knife and stabbed Naidu in his neck several times which led to the latter's death. The police, after being alerted, reached the spot and first took Naidu to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar but he was declared dead.

Two arrested one yet to be traced

They apprehended the two accused, Vikas Mandal and Vikas Shinde, from their residence. The 12-year-old Akash Mandal had gone missing since then.

"We are tracking the missing boy. As per our intel, he has run away with a relative but we will probably apprehend him soon," Upadhyay told this newspaper. He continued, "The remaining two boys have been taken into custody. The remaining investigation is in progress."

As per senior police inspector Arjun Rajane, of Shivaji Nagar police station, a team has been assigned to nab the boy. "We have sent a team to trace and nab him. He is in the Mumbai area itself, with his Uncle," said Rajane.

A case has been registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code by the Shivaji Nagar police, in this matter.