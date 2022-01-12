Mumbai: Three men from Bollywood arrested by Dindoshi Police for allegedly possessing pistol, live cartridges worth Rs 1.02 lakh

Three men were arrested by the Dindoshi Police for the alleged possession of a pistol and live cartridges. The arrested trio are allegedly working for Bollywood companies at Film City in Goregaon. The arrests were made on the basis of a tip off and the weapons worth ₹1.02 lakh were seized.

According to police sources, the three accused, identified as Prakash Satnani (32), Gurjit Singh (30) and Nirajkumar Patel (26) have been working for various production houses in the film city and have been fast friends in the film industry.

Satnani, who had loaned ₹6 lakh to a friend, was upset after the latter refused to repay and he allegedly bought a pistol along with four bullets from Madhya Pradesh to threaten him and teach him a lesson. As he could not keep it at home, he handed it over to Singh and Patel for safekeeping.

Subsequently, the Dindoshi Police had received a tip-off that Singh and Patel were brandishing the weapon at their residence in Santosh Nagar, said an official. When the police learnt about this, a team was sent to Santosh Nagar and the arrests were made. Upon questioning the duo, they revealed that the pistol originally belonged to Santani, he was subsequently picked up for questioning and arrested for possession of illegal weapons.

