Mumbai: The Heal Station Promote Yoga On Local Ladies Special Train For Women's Day

FPJ

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Heal Station's yoga teachers took to the rails, promoting yoga while traveling on the local train. Over 25 teachers joined in this unique initiative, which also included a special session with the ladies' staff at the DRM office in Bombay Central.

Founder Ruchita expressed her enthusiasm, stating that this marks the fifth year of their initiative on International Women's Day, under the campaign banner "Travel Time Yoga Time." The event, held on a ladies special train from Borivali to Mumbai Central, focused on spreading awareness about the benefits of yoga during travel.

Yoga Session Only For Women

Ruchita emphasised that the session specifically catered to women, introducing practices such as Yoni Mudra for alleviating period pain and reducing menopause symptoms, Surya Mudra for weight loss, as well as chanting and light stretching exercises. The response from women commuters was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for the opportunity to engage in these practices during their commute.

Steps To Encourage Behavioral Change

"This initiative represents a significant step towards encouraging behavioral change, as individuals opt for yoga during their travel time over other activities. The support received from Railway Authority has been instrumental in making this event a success" said a member of the yoga team.