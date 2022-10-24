Mumbai: The biker who attacked policeman sentenced to six months jail

The biker who attacked the policeman was sentenced to six months in jail in Mumbai. | Representative image.

Mumbai: Observing that the accused manhandled a traffic policeman in daylight while he was discharging his duty and was in uniform, a session court has sentenced two men in their early 40's to six months of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 each on them, both drivers by profession, and directed that of the amount, Rs. 8,000 be paid as compensation to the policeman as he had suffered an injury to his right palm in the attack.

The incident took place on July 4, 2016, around 10.45 am when police constable Pravin Kadam, attached with Worli traffic division, was regulating traffic at Lotus Junction, Worli. A bike with two men was coming into the 'No Entry' road. Kadam stopped the two-wheeler and asked the rider to take the vehicle back.



The men persisted. While the rider, Mohammad Ansari, argued with Kadam to be permitted to take the no-entry road, the pillion rider, Aslam Shaikh, slapped Kadam. Shaikh then caught and pressed him by the neck.

The policeman fell and sustained an injury to his right hand as a result. Two colleagues had rescued him and arrested the accused. One of them had appeared as a witness before the court during the trial.

After the duo were found guilty, their advocate requested leniency and urged the court to take a sympathetic view. In the judgment, Assistant Sessions Judge Dr SD Tawshikar said in the judgement that, taking into consideration the gravity of the offence committed by them and its impact, the court finds it just to award a sentence of rigorous imprisonment of six months and a fine.

It also noted that the policeman suffered injuries due to the incident and it would be just to award compensation of Rs. 8,000 to him.