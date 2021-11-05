e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 10:15 AM IST

Mumbai, Thane report multiple fire calls on Diwali

33 fire calls were received in Mumbai while Thane received 12 calls
ANI
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

On the occasion of Diwali, multiple fire calls were reported at Maharashtra's Mumbai Fire Brigade.

It included incidents at Marol, Sahar Road in Andheri and Kurar village in Malad.

"Fire fighting engines and water tanks were rushed to the spots. No details about the casualties yet," Mumbai Fire Brigade.

"A total of 103 fire calls have been received in the last 4 days. Only 33 calls were received on Diwali night, specifically related to firecracker bursting," the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

As many as 12 fire calls in Thane city were also reported on Thursday evening, Thane Municipal Corporation informed.

"The situation is under control. No injuries reported so far," it added.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 08:29 AM IST
