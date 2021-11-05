Mumbai, Thane report multiple fire calls on Diwali

On the occasion of Diwali, multiple fire calls were reported at Maharashtra's Mumbai Fire Brigade.

It included incidents at Marol, Sahar Road in Andheri and Kurar village in Malad.

"Fire fighting engines and water tanks were rushed to the spots. No details about the casualties yet," Mumbai Fire Brigade.

"A total of 103 fire calls have been received in the last 4 days. Only 33 calls were received on Diwali night, specifically related to firecracker bursting," the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

As many as 12 fire calls in Thane city were also reported on Thursday evening, Thane Municipal Corporation informed.

"The situation is under control. No injuries reported so far," it added.

ALSO READ Diwali hangover: Poor air quality for few days in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 08:29 AM IST