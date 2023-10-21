Mumbai: Thane Police Arrests Gangster Ravi Pujari’s Aide Purushottam Salvi Alias Vijay Tambat At Airport

Thane Police Arrests Gangster Ravi Pujari’s Aide Purushottam Salvi Alias Vijay Tambat At Airport | Representational Image

Thane: Thane Police on Friday succeeded in arresting a close associate of gangster Ravi Pujari. According to reports, the person named Purushottam Salvi alias Vijay Tambat has been arrested from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. According to the information given by the police on Friday, Vijay Tambat was wanted in an extortion case and was absconding from the country. Police said that he had come to Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and he was caught by the immigration officials at the airport itself. The accused has been arrested and sent to four days police custody.

Vijay Purushottam Salvi alias Vijay Tambat was arrested

A police crime branch officer said that Vijay Purushottam Salvi alias Vijay Tambat was arrested on Thursday, against whom a case was registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Police said a case was registered against Salvi, who had fled the country, under sections 385 (extortion) of the IPC and MCOCA, among other relevant provisions, and the police had issued a lookout circular for him.

The immigration officials caught him and handed him over to the Crime Branch

The officer said that when Salvi reached the airport from UAE, the immigration officials caught him and handed him over to the Crime Branch officers of Thane Police. Giving information about the entire case, the police further said that Salvi was wanted in an extortion case. In this case, gangster Ravi Pujari had demanded extortion money of Rs 10 crore from Mahendra Pamnani of Roma Builders in 2017.

Ravi Pujari had also allegedly threatened to kill Pamnani

Ravi Pujari had also allegedly threatened to kill Pamnani and sent sharpshooters to the builder's office in Thane, he said. The officer said that the police have arrested the alleged accused with weapons. He said that cases have also been registered against Salvi in ​​Kasturba Marg, Samta Nagar and Kasarvadavali police stations under attempt to murder and Arms Act.