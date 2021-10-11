Mumbai: Thane Mayor Varsha Marathon to be held virtually from Oct 21-24

The Thane Mayor Varsha Marathon organised by the local civic body will be held virtually from October 21 to 24 for the first time since its inception. The well-patronised marathon could not be held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In virtual format, participants will run independently, which will avoid crowding. An app created by Phoenix Foundation will take care of timings and all other essentials of the marathon. The competition will be held in eight groups," Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske said.

"The distance for the competition is 21 kilometres for men and women above 21 years, 10 km for men and women above 18 years, 5 km for boys and girls above 15 years and 3 km for boys and girls above 12 years. Three winners from each group will be drawn by lottery from the contestants who complete the competition," he added.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:55 AM IST