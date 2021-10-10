COVID-19: Thane logs 258 new cases, two more deaths

With the addition of 258 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,61,659, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of two more persons, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,430, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,156, while the death toll has reached 3,278, another official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,486 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 65,75,578 while 44 fatalities pushed the toll to 1,39,514, the health department said.

A total of 2,446 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 63,99,464, it said in a statement. Maharashtra is now left with 33,006 active cases.

With 1,42,647 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,00,57,326.

Mumbai city reported 510 new cases and three deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the number of cases to 7,48,195 and fatalities to 16,152, it said.

Mumbai division saw 978 cases and nine COVID-19 fatalities. The overall number of cases in the Mumbai region now stands at 16,85,477 and the death toll at 35,344.

Nashik division reported 430 new cases including 340 cases in the Ahmednagar district alone.

Pune division reported 779 cases, Kolhapur division 160, Aurangabad division 31, and the Latur division 85, the department said.

Akola division reported 12 new cases and Nagpur division 11 cases.

COVID-19 figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Positive 65,75,578, deaths 1,39,514, recoveries 63,99,464, active cases 33,006, tests done 6,00,57,326, tests today 1,42,647.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 01:19 PM IST