COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 8.72 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 9 has vaccinated 8,63,635 in 6,047 sessions sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on October 10 Maharashtra inoculated 8,72,93,844 people.

As per the state government data, 3,20,42,913 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 88,88,693 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,621 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,95,817 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,44,741 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 17,92,028 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,486 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 65,75,578 while 44 fatalities pushed the toll to 1,39,514, the health department said.

A total of 2,446 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 63,99,464, it said in a statement. Maharashtra is now left with 33,006 active cases.

With 1,42,647 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,00,57,326.

Mumbai city reported 510 new cases and three deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the number of cases to 7,48,195 and fatalities to 16,152, it said.

Mumbai division saw 978 cases and nine COVID-19 fatalities. The overall number of cases in the Mumbai region now stands at 16,85,477 and the death toll at 35,344.

Nashik division reported 430 new cases including 340 cases in the Ahmednagar district alone.

Pune division reported 779 cases, Kolhapur division 160, Aurangabad division 31, and the Latur division 85, the department said.

Akola division reported 12 new cases and Nagpur division 11 cases.

COVID-19 figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Positive 65,75,578, deaths 1,39,514, recoveries 63,99,464, active cases 33,006, tests done 6,00,57,326, tests today 1,42,647.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ Thane: Senior citizen found dead in Kachrali lake

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 01:02 PM IST