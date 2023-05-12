Mumbai: Thackeray making 'misleading' claims about SC verdict in bid to keep flock together, says Uday Samant

The Shinde faction on Friday averred that Uddhav Thackeray and his group are making “misleading” claims with regards to the Supreme Court verdict in order to keep the remaining flock together. The war of words between the Shinde Sena-BJP coalition and Udhhav Sena renewed from Thursday, after the top court delivered its much-awaited judgement on the fall of Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Attempt to mislead people: Shinde Junior

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and Lok Sabha member Dr Shrikant Shinde and Industries minister Uday Samant on Friday held a presser to counter the “claims” made by the former chief minister. “Some of the MLAs from Uddhav Thackeray's party are in touch with Dr Shinde. These attempts to mislead people over the SC verdict are meant to prevent the legislators from switching over,” Samant said.

Underlining that the SC has six pleas made by the Thackeray group, Dr Shinde said, “Yet, they are making claims that the verdict is in their favour. This is nothing but an attempt to mislead the people. Such misleading claims amount to contempt of the court.”

Trying to set new narrative after verdict out: Samant

Samant also accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) of trying to change the SC verdict. “They had prevented some people from switching allegiances by telling them that the verdict would be in their favour. Now, as the verdict is out, they are trying to set a new narrative,” he said.

Alleging that Uddhav is talking out of both sides of one's mouth over the refinery project at Barsu, Samant said that those who don't have any morality are giving sermons over the virtue. “He resigned saying I don't want to be Chief Minister and then moved the Supreme Court pleading for reinstatement,” he said, demanding that remaining 14-15 Uddhav Sena MLAs should resign if they care so much about morality.