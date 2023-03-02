Mumbai: Terror suspect released after 30 hrs of grilling | representative pic

Mumbai: Officials of Indore Police on Tuesday released Sarfaraz Memon, a terror suspect, after questioning him for 30 hours jointly with Maharashtra Anti Terror Squad (ATS).

Sarfaraz was taken into custody by the Indore police on Monday on the tip of the NIA and the Mumbai Police on suspicion of being involved in terrorist activities. According to information received from sources, Sarfaraz Memon, a resident of Fatma Apartment Green Park Colony, Indore, was taken into custody on Monday night.

Sarfaraz agreed that he travelled Hong Kong and China, but said did not visit Pakistan. Police is checking his e-mail and WhatsApp. According to police sources, Sarfaraz's first passport was made in 2003. In 2006, he lost his passport and got another one issued through the embassy from Hong Kong. Sarfaraz has lived in Hong Kong for 12 years. During interrogation, Sarfaraz told the police that he had studied till the fifth standard. He knows many languages. He was working in a restaurant with a mobile business. He has married four women, including a Chinese woman.

A divorce case was going in the court and had a dispute with the lawyer regarding the fees. Sarfaraz said that it was the lawyer who emailed the NIA to implicate him. According to the intelligence, after ascertaining the location of the mail received by NIA, it was found that it had come from Hong Kong. An email was sent to NIA by an unknown person, which NIA sent an alert to Mumbai ATS and Police.

