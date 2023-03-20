Mumbai: Tender opens for 7th long-distance terminus at Jogeshwari

Representational picture | File

Mumbai: A new railway terminus for long-distance trains – the seventh in the city – will be ready at Jogeshwari by June 2024. The tender for the project opened on Monday. The existing terminuses are at Bandra, Mumbai Central, LTT, CSMT, Dadar Central and Dadar Western.

The Jogeshwari terminus, which will reduce burden on Mumbai Central and Bandra terminuses, will be built at a cost of ₹70 crore and will be able to accommodate 24-car trains on two sides. The new terminus will come up on the eastern side, between suburban Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations, and handle 12 trains. It will be accessible from the Western Express Highway.

New terminus will be well connected by suburban and Metro Lines 7 and 6

The new terminus will also be well connected by suburban and Metro Lines 7 (Andheri to Dahisar via Highway) and 6 (Lokhandwala-Vikhroli), which (being an east-west corridor) has connectivity with eastern suburbs.

A Western Railway official said that a 600-mt long and 12mt wide island platform would be created with tracks on either side. The island platform would allow passengers to alight and board trains on both sides. The project will also include a station building with required amenities for rail staff and passengers.

The new terminus will help passengers headed to western and northern India. Central Railway terminuses cater to trains for southern part of the country and the central and south-west and northeast regions. Mumbai Central and Bandra terminuses cater to north and western India, among other regions.