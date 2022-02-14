Mumbai: Ten Central Railway staff felicitated with General Manager’s Safety Award by Anil Kumar Lahoti

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway gave away “General Manager’s Safety Award” to 10 Central Railway staff i.e. two each from Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Solapur and Bhusaval Divisions. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of January 2022, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on February 14th 2022. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000/-.

Pramod Dene, Head Constable, Mumbai while on escorting duty on November 26th 2021 by train No. 11020 got a burning smell in the midnight. On searching the place of burning he found that there is smoke coming out form wheel of coach next to engine. He immediately stopped the train by pulling alarm chain and assisted in dousing the fire thus averting an untoward incident.

Samay Singh Meena, Fitter-I, Wadi Bunder, Mumbai while examining the undergear of Punjab Mail on January 20,.2022 detected that top and bottom coils of secondary suspension broken and the coach was marked sick and a possible accident was averted.

Parfulla Kumar, Guard, Bhusaval while working on a goods train on January 23, .2022 noticed a rail fracture on Burhanpur – Waghoda section at Kms 489/13-11. Immediately informed the same to Station Manager, Waghoda. His extreme alertness and vigilance towards his duty averted an untoward incident.

D.D. Kolhe, Loco Pilot Mail, Bhusaval while working the Train No. 12618 Mangala Express on January 25, 2022 felt a jerk between Nandgaon – Panjhan section. In spite of green signal, he stopped the train and intimated the same to Station Manager. On examining by engineering department a rail fracture was found. Due to his timely action an untoward incident to next following train could be avoided.

Shivpal Kanhaiya, Track Maintainer, Nagpur while working on gateman duty on January 13th 2022 noticed a hot axel in fourth wagon of passing goods train. Acting quickly tried to stop the train and intimated to Station Manager Multai and thus a possible accident averted.

Sudhir Nanaji, Keyman, Nagpur while working on January 17th 2022 noticed hot axel in 5th wagon of passing goods train. Immediately stopped the train and intimated to Station Manager, Nagpur thus saved a possible accident.

Mukesh Kumar, ACCM-II, Kolhapur and Shri Sujit Kumar, ACCM-III, Kolhapur while working on December 5th 2021 noticed fire in four coaches stabled in the yard. They immediately helped in dousing the fire there by saving other coaches from fire. Their alertness and devotion towards duty saved Railways from heavy damages.

Dinkar Sool, Patrolman, Bhalawani, Solapur while working at station on January 11th 2022 heard unusual sound from 9th coach of Train No.22158 Express. He immediately informed all concerned about the same. On examining the train after stopping at Jeur, it was found that a portion of break block hanging and touching the tracks. His alertness averted a possible accident.

Mahesh Sadashiv, Pointsman, Sendri, Solapur while working on January 20th, 2022 he noticed hot axel in 6th wagon while exchanging hand signal. The same was informed to all concerned. The wagon was detached from the load thus a possible accident was averted.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing on the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24 x 7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager and Alok Singh, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Ashwani Saxena, Principal Chief Engineering, Ajay Sodani, Principal Chief Security Commissioner and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually. All covid-19 protocols were followed during the event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:20 PM IST