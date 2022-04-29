Mumbai: Teen's tied body washes ashore in a gunny bag at Versova beach, police launches probe

The body of a teenager was washed ashore in a gunny bag in Versova, Andheri, on Thursday morning, wherein the limbs of the girl were tied with a cable wire.

Police suspect that the teen was strangled to death and her body was dumped into the sea which came to the shore on Thursday. Versova police have registered a case of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence against unknown persons while a probe is underway.

According to police sources, "they received a call from the control room that a woman's body had washed ashore at Versova beach near Barista lane on J P Road around 5.30 pm on Thursday."

When police reached the spot, they saw that the decomposed body of a woman was stashed in a gunny bag, wherein she was strangled to death with an internet cable wire, while her hands and legs were tied up.

After checking the recent missing persons' complaints, the woman was identified as a 19-year-old Goregaon based teen, a college student, who had been reported missing since Tuesday. Prima facie, the police believe she was murdered and her body was dumped into the sea from some other part of the city.

Police said that the teen, who stayed with her parents and siblings, was identified, and her parents were contacted based on the description given in the missing complaint at Goregaon police station.

Based on these findings, the Versova Police registered a case of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence against unknown persons early on Friday. The police have also sent the body for an autopsy at the civic-run Cooper Hospital to ascertain if the teenager had been sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, the Versova police are also scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage of her residential area and enquiring with her family, and friend circle to ascertain if she was romantically involved with anyone and identify her killer.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 07:54 PM IST