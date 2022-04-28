Mumbai: Man gets life term for killing commercial sex worker

A sessions court on Thursday sentenced a bank employee to life imprisonment for stabbing a commercial sex worker multiple times on her neck leading to her death in 2015.

As per the prosecution's case, the man was a customer of the deceased Kajal, also known as Rafiza Khan and would sometimes stay with her for an extended period of time. He had started quarelling with her over her close relations with another man she was in love with and was living with.

Prosecutor Ratnavali Patil said the complainant in the case was another commercial sex worker from Kamathipura who was acquainted with the victim. She had deposed in court regarding the incident to which she was an eye-witness. In her testimony she had told the court that on Mar 31, 2015 at 9.30 pm, she and other CSWs were waiting near Alexandra theatre for customers and had noticed Kajal quarrelling with someone over the phone. She said further that she had then seen the man, who she had been acquainted with as he was a regular customer of Kajal’s, come to the spot and then attack her. The witness said that the man had pulled Kajal’s head by the hair and then jerking it backwards, had given blows of a knife multiple times on her neck and then fled. The victim was taken to the hospital by the police, but she had succumbed to injuries. She said she had gone to Nagpada police station and lodged the report.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 08:40 PM IST