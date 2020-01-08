Mumbai: Teen who accused DIG Nishikant More, of sexual harassment goes ‘missing’

More, who was standing next to the birthday girl, scooped some off her face with his finger and licked it. He repeated this action several times, not hesitating even when a piece of cake fell on her chest.

In her note, the teen has apologised to the family for putting them through pain and blamed the DIG for her ‘suicide’. She has written that she is going to throw herself under a train.

The teen, a resident of Taloja in Navi Mumbai, was under media scrutiny after she accused More of sexual harassment.

She was also allegedly stalked by More last month when she was visiting a doctor. This incident had disturbed her to an extent that she had stopped stepping out of her house.

On Monday night, the teen penned the ‘suicide’ note, addressed to her parents and brother, which read, “Main DIG ke pressure mein aakar suicide karne ja rahi hoon mujhe dhoondhna mat (I am committing suicide due to immense pressure from the DIG, do not look for me)."

In the note, the teen apologised to her family as they had to deal with various issues and face insults after the incident at her birthday party.

After the teen’s parents discovered the note, they immediately alerted the police and began looking for her, but without luck. She left her home at 11pm on Monday and has not been seen since, as per the FIR for kidnapping registered by her father.

Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector of Taloja police station, said they were investigating the matter. “We have scrutinised the CCTV footage, where the teen can be seen carrying a bag and leaving with a friend. Several attempts to call her and the friend have yielded no results.’’